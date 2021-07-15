Brady yet to decide his number one for the new season

Jonny Maxted.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady says the number one spot is very much up for grabs three weeks out from the opening game of the new League Two season.

Jonathan Mitchell and Steve Arnold shared the gloves last season before the latter picked up a long-term injury around the time of Brady's appointment as caretaker boss in early February.

With Mitchell and Arnold both departing the club earlier this summer, new signings Liam Roberts and Jonny Maxted will now compete for the number one position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxted started the opening friendly at Sileby before Roberts took over at half-time, and the two then switched roles in Town's second pre-season game against West Ham.

"It's up for grabs and it's down to the best performer and whoever is going to grab the opportunity," said Brady.

"Whoever puts in the best performances and is the most consistent will play and that applies all over the pitch.

"That's what we're trying to build as a squad - it's going to be a highly competitive all over the pitch because we've got good strength in depth."

It's a similar story with the captaincy. Last season's skipper Joseph Mills has missed the opening two friendlies, leaving Fraser Horsfall to share the armband with summer signing Jon Guthrie.