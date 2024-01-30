Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admits he ‘would like to add’ to his squad before the January transfer window shuts on Thursday – but at this point nothing is set in stone.

Brady was already missing eight players for Saturday’s League One game against Shrewsbury Town when defender Aaron McGowan limped off with injury in the second half.

McGowan’s injury means Town are particularly short at right-back with Akin Odimayo also currently sidelined, and they are also struggling for numbers in central midfield. Jack Sowerby, Ben Fox and Shaun McWilliams are all in the treatment room at present.

Jon Brady

"There are a lot of things to assess over the next few days,” said Brady. “I don't want to give too much away but we'll see. There's one player who we're hoping will be phased back in from Saturday but, apart from that, we're having to wait on others.”

The January transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday (February 1st) but despite the current injury situation, there’s no guarantee that Cobblers will strengthen their squad. They have signed two players so far this month – Tony Springett and Louie Moulden – and now have five loanees on their books, the maximum number permitted in a matchday squad.