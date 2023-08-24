Cobblers boss Jon Brady would have no hesitation in starting Max Thompson in goal against Cheltenham Town this weekend, even if it means the club lose the option to sign an emergency goalkeeper on loan.

According to the rules, emergency loan signings are permitted for an initial seven days when all professional keepers at a club are injured. A ‘professional goalkeeper’ is classed as a player who has been named in the starting eleven on five or more occasions for a Premier League or EFL club in any competition – excluding the Papa John’s Trophy.

Thompson is currently on four senior appearances, all of which have come during his short loan spell with the Cobblers, but he will reach five should he start against Cheltenham, which seems likely given Lee Burge’s current injury.

Max Thompson

But the young Newcastle United loanee, who only turned 19 this month, has performed well in Burge’s absence and kept his first ever clean sheet at senior level when Cobblers beat rivals Peterborough United 1-0 at Sixfields on Saturday.

"Max has come in and done well and I think our defence has been excellent as well to be honest,” said Brady. “We've reduced opposition teams to limited efforts on target.

"Max has looked composed and he's got a good temperament. He probably had more to do in the Wigan game than against Lincoln and Peterborough but he's come in and he's fitted in seamlessly.

"I'm pleased to have him on board and we're thankful to Newcastle for trusting us with him.”