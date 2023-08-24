News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Brady would be 'comfortable' if Cobblers lost the option to sign an emergency goalkeeper on loan

‘Max has looked composed and he's got a good temperament.’
By James Heneghan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 10:02 BST

Cobblers boss Jon Brady would have no hesitation in starting Max Thompson in goal against Cheltenham Town this weekend, even if it means the club lose the option to sign an emergency goalkeeper on loan.

According to the rules, emergency loan signings are permitted for an initial seven days when all professional keepers at a club are injured. A ‘professional goalkeeper’ is classed as a player who has been named in the starting eleven on five or more occasions for a Premier League or EFL club in any competition – excluding the Papa John’s Trophy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thompson is currently on four senior appearances, all of which have come during his short loan spell with the Cobblers, but he will reach five should he start against Cheltenham, which seems likely given Lee Burge’s current injury.

Max ThompsonMax Thompson
Max Thompson
Most Popular

But the young Newcastle United loanee, who only turned 19 this month, has performed well in Burge’s absence and kept his first ever clean sheet at senior level when Cobblers beat rivals Peterborough United 1-0 at Sixfields on Saturday.

"Max has come in and done well and I think our defence has been excellent as well to be honest,” said Brady. “We've reduced opposition teams to limited efforts on target.

"Max has looked composed and he's got a good temperament. He probably had more to do in the Wigan game than against Lincoln and Peterborough but he's come in and he's fitted in seamlessly.

"I'm pleased to have him on board and we're thankful to Newcastle for trusting us with him.”

On whether Thompson will make his fifth appearance on Saturday, Brady added: "If he does play at the weekend, he's earned that opportunity. If he doesn't play it'll be because Burge is back fit so either way I'm comfortable with the situation.”

Related topics:Jon BradyCobblersLee BurgePeterborough UnitedCheltenham TownNewcastle United