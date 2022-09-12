Brady won't risk rushing players back for AFC Wimbledon date

Danny Hylton missed the win over Barrow and is a doubt for Tuesday's trip to AFC Wimbledon

The Cobblers were without several key players for the 3-1 win over Barrow 10 days ago, with the likes of Josh Eppiah, Aaron McGowan, Akinwale Odimayo and Danny Hylton all nursing injuries. Midfielder Ben Fox is also out for the majority of the season having suffered a serious knee injury.

Brady had been hoping one or two of those that have been out with more minor injuries might be available for Tuesday night's jaunt to south west London, but he was playing down those chances when he spoke to the media on Monday afternoon.

"It has been touch and go, and we will see how everybody is tomorrow night," said the Cobblers boss.

"But what we can't do is rush players back and risk that we have longer term injuries, so timing is everything for us."

The Cobblers were without a game at the weekend as UK football paused to pay its respects to HRH Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at the age of 96.

Tuesday's game at the Cherry Red Records Stadium will go ahead though, with players and staff from both sides, as well as the officials, all wearing black armbands.

There will be a minute's silence observed ahead of kick-off, while the National Anthem will also be played.

Tuesday night's trip is the first opportunity that Cobblers supporters will have had to visit AFC Wimbledon's new home, which is situated on the site of the club’s former home on Plough Lane.