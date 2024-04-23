Brady won't make any promises on Cobblers' style of play next season
Cobblers boss Jon Brady won’t make any promises over the style of football that he will play next season, saying that it all depends on who he’s able to sign during the summer transfer window.
Town’s playing style has evolved during Brady’s three years in charge and his side have produced some excellent football this season. They are mid-table in League One for both average possession and pass accuracy, and even in defeat to Exeter City on Saturday, Brady was happy with what he saw.
He said: "I'm pleased with the way we played and how we played, especially in the first half, and on another day you go into half-time 3-1 up and they have a man sent off and it's job done.
"But it wasn't to be today. They seemed to get a few breaks and it fell for them and obviously it's disappointing to lose our final home game, but we have our best points tally for 16 years and it's been a brilliant season.
"Yes, of course you want to finish with a win at Sixfields but I feel the way we played and some of the football we played in some stages was excellent.”
However, with loanee Marc Leonard, who has been the heartbeat of Town’s midfield, set to depart Sixfields for good this summer, there are no guarantees that Cobblers will be able to keep playing the same way.
"It all depends on the personnel you get in,” Brady added. “You can't just carry on playing that way because it's about what you get and who you get and you have to play to the strengths of what you have at your disposal.
"I've got Marc Leonard at the moment and he can help us build and play the way we have done so it all depends. I can't say now that I'm going to play this way or that way because I always play to the strengths of the group that I have available.
"You don't always get what you want so we'll have to see but I don't want to get into that too much at the moment. I don't have a crystal ball and I can't say 'I'm going to sign this player or that player'. Who knows.”