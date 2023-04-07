Jon Brady and the backroom staff with the League Two Manager of the Month trophy

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has been named League Two Manager of the Month for March.

Town’s promotion challenge had been in jeopardy after one win in six but Brady’s men turned it all around with a superb month, returning 13 points from five games, including four clean sheets.

Cobblers ended March in second place in League Two and that was all achieved amid the backdrop of an unprecedented injury crisis.

"It’s the staff and it’s the players and it’s everyone behind the scenes," said Brady. “The most important people are the players and they are the ones who have put the club in this position through their sheer hard work.

"Obviously we give our guidance as coaches but all the staff and all the players and everyone at this football club has really pulled together, including those behind the scenes.”

Danny Wilson chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel and he said: “By conceding just one goal in March, you will probably expect to bring some wins home and, boy, did the Cobblers do just that! Thirteen points from five games strengthens their top-three position going into the final throws of the season.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “Brady turned February’s low-scoring draws into low scoring wins in March and propelled his side from forth to second.

“It looks to be another automatic promotion race that goes right down to the wire in League Two, with first to eighth all still believing they are in with a shot should they put together a run of form like Northampton did in March.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies said: “At 16/1, it’s testament to Jon Brady’s managerial skills that the Cobblers still have an outside chance of winning Sky Bet League Two.

“After battling an injury crisis for the past few months and proving all the doubters wrong, his side found a way to navigate March unbeaten and take thirteen points from their five games, including an impressive four clean sheets.

“His side were well backed before the season started and after coming so close to being promoted automatically last season, promotion would have again been their aim this time around.

“With just seven games to go, Northampton currently sit in second place in League Two and are now priced at 4/9 (from 13/8 at the start of the month) to be promoted to League One after two seasons in the fourth tier.”