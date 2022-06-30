Brady willing to stay patient as Cobblers target defensive additions

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has stressed the importance of staying patient and waiting for the right players to come along in his pursuit of further signings this summer.

After a slow start, Town’s summer burst into life with four arrivals in the space of five days as Ben Fox, Ryan Haynes, Danny Hylton and Lee Burge all agreed two-year deals, while homegrown midfielder Shaun McWilliams also committed his future to the club until 2024.

Things have quietened down since but work is constantly going on behind the scenes with Brady and Colin Calderwood talking to a number of targets.

Jon Brady

Cobblers are looking to strengthen in a variety of positions but there is a particular focus on defence following confirmation of Fraser Horsfall’s departure to Stockport on Monday and the news that Aaron McGowan is out until September with injury.

Brady wants bodies at both centre-half and right-back, as well as further forward, but with the season still a month away, he is in no rush.

"Of course we are looking at defensive players,” he confirmed on Wednesday. “We have plenty to choose from and there’s a lot out there but it's about getting the right ones.

"There are players that we are constantly speaking to but it's a work in progress and we just need to be patient because a lot of things come into the mix.

"It has to be the right player and it has to work financially but we are working on those things at the moment. I can't give much away but we are working very hard on it.”

Cobblers head to Scotland for a week-long training camp next Monday, where they will play two friendlies, before returning home to host West Brom and Luton Town.

Asked if he expects another new face in before they head north of the border, Brady added: "I'd love to have them all in before we go to Scotland but I can't see that happening!

"We were patient enough last year and by being patient we got Aaron (McGowan) in and Ali Koiki as well.