Jon Brady.

Jon Brady is not yet ready to rule out the possibility of adding to his squad further before next week’s deadline.

Cobblers have made 11 signings so far this summer, the latest of which saw 23-year-old forward Josh Eppiah return to Sixfields on loan from Premier League club Leicester City.

More than a week remains until the window closes and Brady is happy to take his time before deciding whether or not his squad would benefit from another new face.

"We won't speculate on that at the moment,” he said following Saturday’s draw at Crewe. “We might push and look at it but we will see.

"We will talk about it this week, weigh a few things up and then see where we are at."

Confirmation of Eppiah’s return on Friday was warmly received by Cobblers fans following his performances at the back end of last season, but supporters may have to be patient before seeing the best of him this time around.

An injury in pre-season disrupted Eppiah’s preparation for the new campaign and Brady will now need to see him up close in training this week before deciding when he is ready to play.

"We will have to gauge Josh's fitness levels,” Brady added. “He's worked hard to recover this summer and he has had to do a lot of strengthening work.

"He hasn't been on the grass and he's had to work his way back from injury so first of all there will need to be a lot of conditioning with Josh before he gets any minutes. We will get him up to speed and we will have to see with him.”

It’s also too early to predict whether the likes of Sam Sherring and Jack Sowerby will return from their own injury issues this weekend.