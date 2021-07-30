Brady will wait and see before deciding whether to go 'full tilt' in final friendly at Cambridge

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady will wait and see before deciding whether or not to go 'full tilt' in Saturday's final friendly of pre-season at Cambridge United.

Brady made wholesale changes and named a very youthful side, resting most first-teamers, for Tuesday's defeat to AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

He could revert back to a full-strength line-up at the Abbey Stadium this weekend but much will depend on how his players pull up after their army training camp on Wednesday and Thursday.

“I think we’ve got to consider all things and see where we are as a group,” Brady said.

“We’ll have a look at a few things, whether that’s us at full tilt or at half tilt, we’ll see, but it’ll be another step towards where we want to be.

“We need to be ready for the following Saturday against Port Vale.”

Cobblers have had a mixed pre-season, beating Birmingham City and competing well with Nottingham Forest and West Ham, but also losing to Stamford and Diamonds, albeit with weakened teams.

"We're trying to build and we're trying to get the connections and the partnerships all over the pitch because that will be important going into the season," said Brady following the win over Forest.

"It's important that we move the ball quickly and we play quickly and I think you could see we were trying to move it well and use it well but there's still lots more to work on at the moment.