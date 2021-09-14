Brady will take 'massive positives' into Newport County trip and could make changes

Jon Brady.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady believes his side's performance against Forest Green Rovers at the weekend 'bodes well' ahead of tonight's trip to Michael Flynn's Newport County.

Brady is a big fan of the current League Two leaders and title favourites but believes his side more than held their own for the majority of Saturday's fixture.

"There are massive positives from how we played in the first-half and there were passages in the second-half that were really positive as well," he said.

"We were very disappointed in the dressing room afterwards because we wholeheartedly felt we should have got something out of the game.

"If we're going away and showing that fight and that ambition and that attitude to step on to the league leaders and showing no fear, then surely that bodes well for the future.

"We'll look at a few things that we could be better at on Monday and then we've got to look forward because I believe we can go and take the game to these type of teams."

Brady fully expects Forest Green to make up one of the top three come the end of the season.

He added: "You could be harsh on us but they are the league leaders at the moment and in my opinion, they will probably be one of the top three in this league at the end of the season.

"If anyone finishes above them, I think they will have a great chance to win the league, so we went away to them and we were on the front foot in the first-half and took the game to them."

The games do not get much easier for Northampton with last season's beaten play-off finalists up next.

"Flynny has done incredibly well," Brady continued. "They're probably a team in transition a little bit because they have lost some of their key players but that's a trade-off from them doing brilliantly well and players leaving for higher divisions.

"But hats off to Flynny and their staff because they've done a great job and it'll be a tough challenge.

"They're another team who play three at the back and they like to play football but they also work on thier set-pieces and long throw-ins and they are a team that really test you."

With three league games in the space of a week, including two relatively long away trips, Brady could be tempted to make some changes this evening.

He added: "It's two away games with a bit of travel so we need to make sure the boys are prepared right and will be ready to go.

"We will take a look at how the opposition play and also look at our group and who's strong and who's fit and who's feeling energised because we want to put some real energy into our performance again.