Brady 'will take a point' after admitting Cobblers struggled for fluency in scrappy Grimsby draw

Jon Brady described Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Grimsby as a ‘positive result’ for the Cobblers after admitting his side were a long way short of their best in a scrappy game at Blundell Park.

Excitement and goalmouth action were in short supply on the Lincolnshire coast but Town did appear to have snatched what would have been a smash and grab victory thanks to Sam Hoskins’ third of the season with 16 minutes remaining.

But the visitors could not hold on as Grimsby peppered Town’s goal in response and eventually Jordan Maguire-Drew grabbed an equaliser. Cobblers now have four points from their first two games of the season.

“It was a tough battle but this is a tough place to come and to get a point, we will take that,” said Brady. “That’s four points from two games – it’s a positive.

"I don’t feel we were at our best today, I’ll be the first to hold my hands up to that, and there were too many players not at their best and you can’t really have that, but we found a way to get a point out of it.

"You have to credit to Grimsby because it was a totally different game to Colchester last week – they really got into our faces and there was no time or space available. We need to use the ball better than we did today and they won a lot of first and second balls and that created momentum against us.