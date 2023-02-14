News you can trust since 1931
Brady will remain 'loyal' to his players and says new signings must force their way into the team

‘I'm pretty loyal and I believe in those players.’

By James Heneghan
11 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:35am

Manager Jon Brady intends to remain ‘loyal’ to the players who have helped get Cobblers into promotion contention and says it’s down the new signings to force their way into his team by impressing in training.

None of the three outfield players recruited by Northampton in January – D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Tete Yengi and Will Hondermarck – have started a game yet. Neither has Josh Harrop who signed as a free agent in December.

Some supporters would like to see that change when Cobblers host AFC Wimbledon this evening but Brady has faith in the players who have been with the club all season, even if one or two are not in the best form at present.

Jon Brady
"All of the subs came on and made a difference at the weekend but what I would say is that the players we have had with us have done exceptionally well,” said Brady. "I'm pretty loyal and I believe in those players.

"The players who have come in are not proven, they are young, up-and-coming players. I think there's an expectation from fans that the new players are better than what we already have but people need to have an understanding that these are developing players.

"They will get minutes and they will be given opportunities through working hard in training and showing us that they are ready and they can add or be better than what we have. It takes time to see that.”

Ahead of facing the Dons at Sixfields, Brady added: "The character and the work ethic isn't in question with this group. We have a young squad and people expect us to win games but we don't have a divine right to win any game.

"We have watched Wimbledon and they are very organised and very hard to break down but they also have threats all over the pitch so we know it will be a tough game. We need to make sure we are at our best and we can break them down with what we've got.”

