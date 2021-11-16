Brady will put out 'the best team we can' in FA Cup replay against Cambridge

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady plans to field 'the best team we can' to try and get through tonight's FA Cup replay against Cambridge United.

Town head to the Abbey Stadium for a first-round replay following last weekend's entertaining 2-2 draw at Sixfields.

The winner will host Bradford or Exeter, who also play tonight, in the second round in early December.

Brady said: "We'll put out the best team we can because we want to win the game and get into the next round, and Cambridge will be the same.

"But that's how we will approach it - we'll play our best team and our best shape to go and attack Cambridge.

"Each team will have a knowledge of the other and we believe we can exploit them in certain ways and they will think the same with us.

"We've just got to make sure we're consistent in what we do. I felt in the first game, we were mostly in the ascendency and we were unlucky not to win the game.

"They felt it was a poor game from their side of things but it's done and dusted, it's all reset and now we go again and we believe we can come out on the other side.

"We know we can score goals against them and we know we can open them up and we also feel we can tighten up in the areas that we need to.