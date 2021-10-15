Brady will not underestimate Stags but expects Cobblers to 'hit the ground running'

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady expects his players to 'hit the ground running' against Mansfield Town this weekend.

Without a win in five games across all competitions, Town are favourites - on paper at least - to end that poor run against the free-falling Stags at Sixfields.

Mansfield won both of their opening two league games but haven’t tasted victory since, going 11 games in all without a win and dropping to 21st in Sky Bet League Two.

They are also hampered by a lengthy injury list with at least seven players expected to miss the trip to Sixfields.

“We have worked on certain things this week and we will hit the ground running against Mansfield,” said Brady.

“But let’s not underestimate Mansfield. They made a lot of strong signings in the off-season and they are a strong unit.

“But we have to believe in what we do and believe in the good things we did last weekend and have a belief to take the game to Mansfield because this is our home.

“We need to do everything possible to get the three points on Saturday.”

After seeing the impressive atmosphere generated by Hartlepool fans last weekend, Brady hopes to create something similar at Sixfields.

But in order to do that, he knows his team need to give fans something to cheer.

“We want to create that atmosphere at home and I felt we saw it against Swindon when two teams went toe-to-toe trying to win the game,” he added.

“We showed loads of character and I think the supporters have probably seen some the best of us at home and some of the worst of us at home.

“We just need consistency overall and if we can get that consistency at our best level, we will be exciting the fans at home and we will be getting the three points at home and that’s what we’re after.”