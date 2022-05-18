Brady will make a late call on fitness of forward pair

Louis Appere.

Jon Brady will make a late call on the fitness of forwards Josh Eppiah and Louis Appéré for tonight’s play-off second leg against Mansfield.

Eppiah was only fit enough for the bench in the first leg while Appéré came off injured in the second-half at Field Mill.

"We have spoken to the medical staff, not just about Josh but a couple of players,” said Brady. “It’s about making sure we look after their careers with the problems they may have.

"With the medical staff and speaking to the players, we will make the correct decisions for Wednesday.

"Louis really struggled after taking quite a bad hit the other night. It was right in the penalty area but nothing was done about it.