Brady will be watching as Vale and Mansfield look to leapfrog Cobblers

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady will be keeping a keen eye on events at Moor Lane and Vale Park on Bank Holiday Monday as the topsy-turvy race for automatic promotion from League Two enters its final week.

Cobblers’ entertaining but frustrating 1-1 draw with new league leaders Exeter City on Saturday has opened the door to Port Vale and Mansfield Town, both of whom can leapfrog Brady’s side with victories on Monday.

Mansfield head to play-off chasing Salford in the early kick-off (12.30pm) live on Sky Sports before Vale host Newport County at 3pm, also on Sky. Should both teams fail to win, Town’s fate will be back in their own hands going into the final weekend of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers finish the campaign at Barrow on Saturday while Vale and Mansfield play the two teams vying for the title, Exeter and Forest Green respectively.

"Obviously I will keep an eye on their results,” admitted Brady. “It's inevitable because we are not playing and I can sit back and watch them and see what happens.

"I'll be hoping the results go our way but for us, Barrow is now the biggest game of the season and this is what we are in the game for and this is what we live for.”

Sold-out home and away ends made plenty of noise at Sixfields on Saturday and they were treated to an exciting contest as Cobblers struck first before Exeter fought back.

"It was a great day with the ground sold out and that's what we have wanted to try and give to the supporters throughout the season,” Brady added.

"At the start of the season, we wanted them to be together with us and I felt today the club was all together as one - our staff, our team and our fans.

"That was absolutely brilliant and I don't think you can't ask for anything more.