Brady weighing up whether to stick or twist at Tranmere Rovers

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady is weighing up whether to stick or twist with his starting line-up when Cobblers head to Tranmere Rovers this weekend.

Brady has named the same starting XI for the last three games in a row and could do likewise at Prenton Park on Saturday.

"These players are doing very well at the moment," said the Cobblers manager after Tuesday's win over Stevenage. "We have some strong players ready to come in but at the moment I feel that first XI are in a good moment as a group.

"It's up to those on the outside to knock the door down when they get the opportunity to come on but that first XI just feel really connected and their intensity, mostly, has been very good, apart from the first 10 or 15 minutes on Tuesday.

"But I don't want to bring up any negatives because I think most people saw, even at Hartlepool, how intense they were and how good they were so it's been a strong period for us and we've been consistent."

However, given that intensity which Brady demands from his team, he may feel a change or two is necessary to keep things fresh after three games in a week.

"There's a lot of work going into these games that we're playing at the moment - the output is huge," Brady added.

"You're always trying to balance things off as a manager. You look at the opposition and you look at who can be the most effective.

"There are trade-offs and it's not a given that we'll keep the same team just because we won.

"But we feel at the moment that we're in a good place with the current starting XI and there's a lot of strong connections all over the team and there's also been some good consistency.

"We also have players champing at the bit on the fringes of the team trying to push through.

"We trained this morning (Thursday) and it was really high tempo. The players on the outside have done extra work to keep their sharpness and the way they trained today, they are desperate to get into the team.

"We'll consider everything and look at the best way to go for us."