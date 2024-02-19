Brady weighing up changes for Oxford United clash to keep Cobblers fresh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jon Brady could make changes to his team when Cobblers visit Oxford United on Tuesday due to the need to ‘manage’ certain players.

Ben Fox played 62 minutes on his first league start of the season at the weekend while Sam Sherring, returning from two months out, managed 77 minutes before hobbling off. Shaun McWilliams and Jack Sowerby both came off the bench after also recovering from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Gape could be back involved at the Kassam Stadium after he started successive games last week but was left out of the squad against Bristol Rovers. None of the other seven injured players are expected to feature, including top scorer Sam Hoskins.

Shaun McWilliams

"I don't think anyone else will come back in the frame for Tuesday,” said Brady. “We'll see how Sam (Sherring) goes today (Monday) and then we'll assess the situation after that.

"Dom's come in and played two 60 minutes from Saturday to Tuesday and that's a lot for his body to take because he hadn't played for a while previous to that because he was at Sutton earlier in the season.

"It's all about managing bodies and managing the load and you'll see that sometimes players might not be involved because we want to get the balance right and make sure that players are fit and strong when we get towards the end of the season.