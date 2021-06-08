Brady watched 'strong and powerful' Pinnock close up before bringing him to Cobblers

Mitch Pinnock. Picture: Getty.

Jon Brady and Cobblers' recruitment team did plenty of homework before deciding Mitch Pinnock was the right fit.

The 26-year-old became Brady's second summer signing earlier today after he turned down a new deal at previous club Kilmarnock in favour of a two-year contract with Northampton.

And the decision to sign Pinnock is cerainly not a rash one. Brady and his recruitment staff did plenty of research before giving the green light.

"We feel Mitch is a good signing for us," said Brady.

“He is a player who we have done our homework on, we have watched him very closely and we have been very impressed with what we have seen. He also comes very highly recommended from a number of different sources and that is important to us.

“Mitch has a lot of the attributes we are looking for in our attacking players. He is strong, powerful and mobile and he provides a good delivery from out wide, creating opportunities for others as well as being a goal threat himself.

“He has a decent amount of experience and a good pedigree in both England and Scotland - he has played nearly 200 games in his career and he is an excellent age. We have had some really productive conversations with him about what we are looking for and what Mitch can bring and we believe he will fit in well.