Brady was 'impressed' by Lintott during his trial with Cobblers

Cobblers boss Jon Brady (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

New signing Harvey Lintott did enough during his short trial with the Cobblers to impress manager Jon Brady and earn himself a permanent contract at Sixfields.

The 19-year-old right-back, who was with the squad in Scotland last week and played in both friendlies, has penned an initial one-year contract with the option of a further year.

"Harvey is a young player who has done well over the last few weeks," said Brady.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Cobblers signing Harvey Lintott impressed while on trial

"He has fitted in well and we have been impressed with what we have seen.

"He is still only 19 but he has been in and around the Gillingham first team squad from the age of 17.

"He has a lot of potential, he played a number of times in League One last season and acquitted himself well.