Brady was given a huge 'buzz' by 'amazing' Cobblers fans on their return to Sixfields

The return of Cobblers' 'amazing' supporters gave manager Jon Brady a huge 'buzz' both before and after Saturday's opening-day win over Port Vale.

Nearly 6,000 fans, including around 1,000 in the away end, made for a terrific atmosphere at Sixfields as supporters finally returned to grounds up and down the country after 18 months away.

And it was a winning start for Town and their fans thanks to a first-half strike from Benny Ashley-Seal.

"You always want to win but especially at home in front of our fans on the opening day of the season," said Brady afterwards.

"They were amazing and you could feel the energy and feel the roar from them and I'm glad we have sent them home happy today."

Asked what difference having fans back in the ground made, Brady added: "It was just that buzz. We haven't had this for 18 months and just to feel that buzz, that anticipation with people coming in and out, it was really really good.

"I had a look behind me at the end and saw the stand absolutely full and looking all around the ground seeing people in good spirits, it was great.

"I'm just really pleased we were able to get the win for them today so we could send them home happy."

Defender Fraser Horsfall was one of Town's standout performers against Vale and he too relished the atmosphere.

"We needed the fans today," he said. "Without them, you don't know how it would have gone.

"To have the fans behind us all game was unbelievable. I don't know how many were in the ground but the atmosphere was brilliant and long may it continue.