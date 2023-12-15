‘I talk about consistency a lot and that's because we can never get carried away and we have to stick to those good habits every week.’

Cobblers have been given a word of caution by their manager as they target a fifth win in six league games when making the long trip up to Carlisle United this weekend – don’t allow confidence to become complacency.

Town could potentially move into the top 10 in League One if they return from Brunton Park with all three points, and they will be fancied by many to do so given the respective form of the two teams.

However, it was only a month ago when Cobblers themselves were embroiled in the fight at the bottom and struggling for points so Jon Brady knows as well as anyone how quickly things can change if you become complacent.

"The results recently have been really good and to win four out of five at this level is a strong run of form but we're taking nothing for granted in terms of what we want to achieve and how hard we need to work,” said Brady.

"To keep that consistency having come up a level, and with the same group of players, is difficult but they are pushing themselves to the limit and everyone is working extremely hard. We're starting to prove ourselves more on a consistent basis but time will tell and it'll only be after 46 games that we will see where we are.

"But there have been some real positives and there's a lot to work with. I talk about consistency a lot and that's because we can never get carried away and we have to stick to those good habits every week.”

Carlisle are third from bottom in League One and have taken just one point from their previous five league games. They were well beaten 3-0 by Blackpool last time out.

"You will have to ride through difficult periods in this league," Brady added. "We've done that and Carlisle will have to do that and it's about how you come out the other side.

"Paul (Simpson) has done a very good job there, he got them promoted last season and they'll be doing their best to win the game on Saturday. We're in good form but we don't take anything for granted because every team at this level is super competitive and I expect nothing less from Carlisle.