Brady warns his fringe players: Up your game or don't play

Jon Brady has reiterated the need for those players on the fringes of Cobblers' starting XI to 'raise their standards' after he again left his substitutions until the last few minutes against Oldham Athletic on Tuesday.

Town led 2-0 at half-time against the Latics before struggling in the second-half, but Brady did not change things until the 79th-minute when Danny Rose replaced Jack Sowerby.

Bar enforced substitutions due to injury, Brady has not made a change before the 73rd-minute in any of Northampton's last eight league games. He has also stuck with the same starting XI for six of those games, which has caused tiredness to creep into the squad.

"I did feel the players were a bit fatigued and obviously as the manager you're trying to change it but when you do change it, you want those substitutions to come on and make a positive impact," said Brady.

"We're talking to one or two players in terms of how they can force their way into the team and give that impact but the trust hasn't always been there. They need to put a marker down when they get an opportunity.

"Those players have to show us that they are determined in training, that they're working hard and they have a fantastic attitude and reliability when they get an opportunity.

"I don't feel that has always been the case and there's a few that need to come up to our standards because they haven't been at those standards when they have had an opportunity. It's up to them to fight for that opportunity - it's as simple as that."

Brady has been pleased with Rose's impact both as a starter and a substitute, but Dylan Connolly and Nicke Kabamba are among those to have struggled when given the opportunity.

"Rosey has come in and done exceptionally well when needed but I think a couple of others need to be better at times," Brady added.

"I felt Nicke came on against Oldham and did some really good things and held the ball up and kept it for us. That's a real positive and we need to build on it.

"I know Dylan can show a lot more than what he has so far but every player goes in and out of form and he's just been a bit out of form.