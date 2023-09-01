Jon Brady has warned his players that they can’t afford to have any ‘off days’ in League One this season or risk being ‘seriously punished’ ahead of Saturday’s game against Wycombe Wanderers.

Cobblers have made a good start to the season, collecting seven points from five games, but the tough tests will keep coming and Brady knows that his side have to maintain their high standards.

"We are pleased but we'll have to be even better against a very physical front line on Saturday,” Brady said. “The tests will keep coming and consistency is so key.

Jon Brady

"You can't have an off day at this level because if you do, you'll get seriously punished. I'm very wary about saying 'we're much better at this' or ‘we’re much better at that’ because we need to be consistently better week in, week out.”

Wycombe, now under the guidance of Matt Bloomfield after Gareth Ainsworth’s long reign came to an end, lost their opening two games 3-0 but won impressively at Bristol Rovers last weekend and have the same record as Northampton after five league games.

"It always takes a bit of time with new managers,” Brady added. “They didn't get the results in the first couple of games but they've really kicked on in the last three games and got some positive results. To go and beat Bristol Rovers away from home is a big win.

"They've been a strong League One side and they were only recently in the Championship. They have good players and a good manager and you look at every fixture at this level and you know it's going to be a difficult challenge.

"They're normally there or thereabouts for the play-offs in League One and I think Wycombe are a club where it would be great if we could emulate something like that over the next few years.

"We'll respect them but we won't fear them and we'll set up to play our way and take the game to them."