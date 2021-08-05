Brady wants to get 'bums off seats' by playing entertaining football

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady says he wants to get ‘bums off seats’ by playing an entertaining brand of football this season.

Brady has never shied away from his desire to play attacking football since replacing former boss Keith Curle in the dugout back in February.

He was unable to implement his preferred style last season but having transformed the squad with 12 additions over the summer, he believes he has the tools to excite and thrill Cobblers supporters this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady’s new-look side are in action for the first time this weekend when they host Port Vale at Sixfields.

“I think it’s been pretty evident in pre-season in terms of how we want to play, especially in the games against Birmingham and Nottingham Forest,” said Brady.

“I feel we have a lot of power, pace and athleticism in our side. Yes, we want to get the ball down and play but we want to be an attacking side that creates chances and has lots of opportunities.

“We want to put crosses into the box and get a lot of shots off and I think we have got a lot of players that can excite fans and get bums off seats.

“That’s what we want to bring back to Northampton and I want to play style of football that our town can be proud of.

“I want to fill our stadium week in, week out and play a way so people can’t wait to come here and watch our games – ultimately that’s what we want to do.”

Opposing manager Darrell Clarke has been just as busy as Brady this summer, also bringing in 12 players.

That will mean a lot of competitive debuts on show at Sixfields this weekend as two much-changed teams face one another.

“Port Vale look really strong,” Brady added. “They’ll be good on set-pieces and Darrell Clarke has worked very hard to put a good side together.