Brady wants more than just survival as Cobblers target 'really strong' finish to season
Jon Brady is targeting a strong finish to the season starting against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium this weekend as Cobblers edge their way to survival.
Town are well on the way to securing their League One status for another year having amassed an impressive 45 points from 33 games so far. That already matches their final tally from the 2020/21 season, which was the last time they were in the third tear.
"Staying up was the first goal but we have mini goals that we set ourselves throughout the season,” said Brady. “It's all about the set we're on at the moment and we're working hard to achieve that but we still have a little bit to go. We've got 13 games left and it would be nice to finish the season really strong.
"We’ve just come through four games in 10 days so you have to come up with different ways to press the opposition and different ways to try and build and it's a lot for the players to constantly take on board.
'The principles remain the same but we don't always play exactly the same way. Sometimes we have patience when we press, other times we are front-footed and it's all down to the players at the end of the day and they're implementing it very well.
"Burton have won three of their last five and they are really disciplined with a strong shape, whether it's a 5-4-1 or 5-3-2, they've been so solid and hard to break down.
"They don't mind giving up possession and they're able to break on you. We will have to find a way to unlock their defence but also close off any counter-attacks. We'll have to be really disciplined and we know it'll be a tough game.
"Physically they are a strong side and we wll have to match that or better it to make sure we come out on top.”