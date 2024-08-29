Brady wants McCarron to play in more 'attacking areas' after game-changing cameo against Barnsley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jon Brady says he wants Liam McCarron to operate ‘in more offensive areas’ after the winger’s game-changing cameo during Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Barnsley.

The versatile 23-year-old earned himself a permanent deal at Sixfields after impressing on trial in pre-season and he grabbed his first ever EFL goal just seven minutes after coming off the bench at Oakwell.

"That was his first EFL goal so congratulations to Liam,” said Brady. “He has not had many opportunities in the past but he’s taken his chance with us and I thought he caused Barnsley some real problems with his speed down that left-hand side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He scored just after the guy stamped on his hand so we'll have to get that checked out. He was in real pain but I think his adrenaline helped him get through.”

Liam McCarron fires home his first ever EFL goal during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Barnsley. Picture: Pete Norton

McCarron’s spent much of his career playing deeper, either at full-back or wing-back, but he showed his value as a winger on Saturday when picking up the ball in the opposition’s half before driving forward and firing into the bottom corner.

Brady added: "I would like Liam to play more in offensive areas because I believe he has the speed to hurt opposition and how he scored his first goal is exactly what I want him to do – stay high and wide and drive at defenders.

"I want him to take players on and have the freedom to do that and it's about developing his game a little bit more. He's played a lot as a wing-back and a full-back but we want him in more offensive areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a change for him but we will build his minutes and time will tell on that. If he can be consistent in his performances and in how he trains, he will get opportunities."

Another young player to impress against Barnsley was Brighton loanee Samy Chouchane. Brady added: "For his EFL debut, I thought Samy applied himself really well. He carried out the game plan as we wanted and technically he was strong in possession and he dominated with the ball.

"He got on the ball more than any other player in the game and he was only on the pitch for 70 minutes so it was a really strong debut for him.”