Brady wants 'high energy' Cobblers to put on a show at Sixfields

High-flying Town entertain bottom-of-the-table Rochdale (ko 3pm) and will be aiming to claim a third straight win.

The Cobblers go into the match against Jim Bentley's side off the back of an impressive 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

It was a great night at Plough Lane, with the team cheered on by a raucous 600-strong army of travelling fans, and Brady wants to keep that momentum going on home soil.

Jon Brady was delighted with the Cobblers' performance in Tuesday night's win over AFC Wimbledon (Picture: Pete Norton)

"We are looking to set the tone of our intensity, our energy, our creativity that we have had, and to go out and really lift the fans, especially after seeing the 600-plus that travelled on Tuesday," said the Cobblers boss.

"That was a real boost to the players, myself, the staff, that the fans came in those numbers, and we want to really put on a display of high energy.

"We want to work really hard to try and get the win on Saturday."

Dale arrive at Sixfields having failed to win any of their eight league two matches so far this season, but they have shown signs of improvement under Bentley.

The former Morecambe boss took over at the end of August following the sacking of Robbie Stockdale, and had steered the team to three successive draws before they lost narrowly 1-0 at home to leaders Leyton Orient on Tuesday night.

And that was a game that saw Dale miss a stoppage time penalty that would have secured another stalemate.

"I feel they have tightened up a lot more defensively, and they look a lot more solid in what they do," said Brady.

"It is going to be a really tough challenge, as sometimes you get that new manager bounce and they look they are working very hard and are very well organised, and so they should be, like most teams.

"But we are at our place, we are at Sixfields, and we are really looking forward to that challenge."

The fact that Dale arrive at Sixfields having not yet won a game will se the alarm bells ringing among some of the more pessimistic among the Cobblers faithful.

But Brady says he is not interested in the records of other teams, and insists it is all about what the Cobblers do this weekend.

"We have to focus on our process, on what we do, look at any threats they pose and nullify them," said the Town manager.

"We need to have our intensity and our work-rate right, and when we have got that then I believe we can get results in most games. So we will be focusing on that this weekend.

"At the moment, there are stats and numbers, but we can't focus on things like that.