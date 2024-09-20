Cobblers boss Jon Brady wants more from his Cobblers players as they prepare for a tough trip to Huddersfield Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Jon Brady has warned his Cobblers players they will need to up their commitment to the game plan 'by an extra 20 or 30 per cent' if they are to claim anything from Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash at Huddersfield Town (ko 3pm).

The Town boss felt his team 'sat too far off' Wycome Wanderers in last weekend's frustrating clash at Sixfields that saw the Chairboys claim a 2-1 victory.

He is now warning his players they need to be more committed to what he wants them to do if they are to start getting the results they need, and there is no doubt Huddersfield is going to be a major test for the Cobblers on Saurday.

The Terriers have started the season in great style, and were convincing 4-0 winners at fellow promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers last weekend.

Under the stewardship of former Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff, the west Yorkshire side have won four our of five in the league so far this term to sit fourth in the table, a point behind leaders Wrexham, but with a game in hand.

Their one defeat came at Rotherham United when they were reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes, with the Millers scoring twice late on to take the points, and other than that, Peterborough, Stevenage, Shrewsbury and Bolton have been swept aside

Relegated from the Championship in May, Huddersfield are desperate to make an immediate return to the second tier, and Brady knows he and his team are going to have to be at their best to get anything from the trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

"Rotherham are the only ones to get a positive result against them, but other than that they have started the season really well and they are one of the fancied sides," said the Cobblers boss.

"They are one of the teams tipped for automatic promotion and they have acquired some quality players.

"It'll be a challenge and it's a challenge where every single player will need to be at their best to get something out of the game."

Although they are clearly a powerful side, Brady feels there are chinks in the Terriers armour, and that is where the commitment to the Town game plan will come in.

"We've looked at them and I feel Huddersfield have many sides to their game in terms of how they play," said Brady.

"They are very fluid at times and their rotations and movement is very good but they can go forward quicker and they have the speed to break on you.

"If we can nullify their threats and exploit any weaknesses, we can give ourselves every chance in the game.

"So we have to be committed to what we do and the group need to be committed to the game plan by an extra 20 or 30 per cent.

"I felt we sat too far off at times against Wycombe but if we commit to the game plan, we will give ourselves every chance."