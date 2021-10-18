Brady wants a more consistent goal threat after another different scorer nets against Mansfield

Aaron McGowan.

Jon Brady admitted he would like a more consistent goal threat from one of his forward men after right-back Aaron McGowan became Cobblers' 11th different scorer this season.

McGowan, who drilled home his first Cobblers goal midway through the first-half, was one of two defenders to find the net during Saturday's home win over Mansfield Town.

Fraser Horsfall scored his second of the season to secure all three points late on, moving himself a goal behind fellow centre-back and currently Town's top scorer Jon Guthrie.

"The first goal came from the second phase off a throw-in and I'm really pleased for Aaron," said Brady. "I think he's about the 11th different scorer this season and they're all fighting it out, but Jon is still ahead with three.

"It shows everyone in the team can score but we want someone being a bit more consistent with a goal threat to be honest.

"We obviously want the strikers to get more goals but it was a good header from Fraser for the second goal and overall I was really pleased with the intensity of the performance."

Kion Etete was agonisingly close to breaking his duck in the league when rattling the crossbar from Ali Koiki's cross.

"He needs to hit the ball into the ground and then it would go in but you've got to focus on the positives," Brady added.

"He got himself between the posts and timed his run really well but he's only 19 years of age and he did a lot of leg work up there today and he's learning and the goals will come."

Meanwhile, Brady also revealed the reason for Jordan Flores' absence from the matchday squad.