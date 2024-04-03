Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady switched from 4-3-3 to 3-4-3 to match Port Vale’s ‘physicality’ in Easter Monday’s clash at Sixfields.

Brady was pleased with his side’s performance despite their defeat to Reading on Good Friday, but nonetheless opted to switch things up by going to three at the back for Vale’s visit. His plan worked too as goals from Mitch Pinnock and Shaun McWilliams earned Town all three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I felt we played really well in our back four shape against Reading and I was pleased with our performance in that game," said Brady. "To then change shape and work on it in a day, and for the players to do what they did, that is really pleasing for a manager.

"We changed shape to 3-4-3 to match their physicality and we went with Mitch on the left side. We've lost (Patrick) Broughy and I'm trying to get Ali (Koiki) back fit so I played Mitch at wing-back and it paid off because he scored a cracking goal.

"The way we sat in our shape was really strong and we broke on them well. The reason for wanting to play three centre-backs was to match them physically because they have a ridiculously long throw and they pile it in your box, although they didn't do that as much today. But it felt like it worked.”

The change of formation meant Pinnock played out of position at left wing-back, but he delivered an excellent display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the years, the boys have been brilliant in terms of their versatility,” Brady added. “I ask them to do certain jobs and they do it. You look at Sammy (Hoskins) last season – he was our top scorer and he goes and plays at wing-back or right-back for me because of the injuries.

"The boys are adaptable and they just do it and that's the amazing thing about this group."