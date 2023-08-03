Manager Jon Brady is not willing to place any ‘limitations’ on what Cobblers can achieve in League One this season and says the team will stick to their mantra of trying to win ‘every single game’ despite the obvious step up in quality.

Town have enjoyed a lot of success in their two full seasons under Brady’s management, winning 23 games in both 2021/22 and 22/23, but a different challenge awaits them in the third tier.

Instead of being among the favourites for promotion, many now expect Cobblers to be fighting at the other end of the table. League One does not look quite as strong as last season but it remains a division stacked with quality.

Jon Brady looks on during the pre-season friendly between Brackley and Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

However, Brady was in confident mood this week as he previewed the new season ahead of Saturday’s opening fixture against fellow League One newcomers Stevenage at Sixfields.

He said: "We've certainly stepped up a level and we'll know about it soon enough because in the first two or three months we face all of the top contenders, but as we've always said, we won't fear anybody.

"We'll respect every team but what I want to see is us playing with that conviction to really go for it. We'll come out for every single game trying to win it. That's always the way we play. Not to hang on for a draw but to try and win.

"There'll be times when we do draw and we do get beaten and it won't always be the case that we'll win, it might be a little less this season, who knows, but we go out to win every game. I'm not going to put limitations on what we can do."

Before the start of every season, Brady sits down with his staff and players to discuss their goals and aims for the season, and it’s no different this time around.

"We'll have our own in-house meeting and we'll set out what we feel we can achieve but without any limitations,” Brady added. “We want to push through barriers all of the time.

"I just want us to play really positively and make sure we don't try and sit back. We want to have a go at teams and play the way we play and implement and impose our style on opposition teams. We'll only know in the next couple of months how that will play out but I'm looking forward to the challenge.