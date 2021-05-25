Brady visits Northampton Saints training session and hopes both clubs can work closer together

Jon Brady was a guest at Northampton Saints on Tuesday. Picture: Northampton Saints.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was a guest at a Northampton Saints training session on Tuesday.

Brady, who is good friends with Saints head of recruitment Paul Shields, was invited along to allow the two clubs to discuss and share best practice, a relationship that Brady is keen to develop.

"It has been a busy few weeks but I was grateful for the invite and delighted I could take the Saints up on the offer," said the Town manager.

"It is in the interests of both clubs to work closely together on a number of issues and I went along on Tuesday to observe a training session.

"I am a big believer in looking at other sports to see how they do things and to see if there is anything we can take back and implement in our own training sessions.

"Chris Boyd was very generous with his time with me and Mark Hopley from the Saints Academy likewise. There are a number of transferable skills we can take back to help our own work.