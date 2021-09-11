Brady 'very frustrated' by narrow defeat to Forest Green Rovers

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady admitted he was left 'very frustrated' by the manner of his side's 1-0 defeat to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Rovers went back to the top of the league courtesy of Jamille Matt's 75th-minute header, but they were made to work hard for the win.

There was nothing in the game for an hour - if anything Cobblers were the better side up to that point - but Rovers improved and a 10-minute burst proved the difference.

"It's frustrating to have lost 1-0 away at the league leaders but, on a positive note, I think it shows we are not far off," said Brady.

"I felt we had the ascendancy in the first-half and we looked more threatening until the final few minutes when they put a cross in and had a half chance.

"It was plain to see that Forest Green then had 10-minute spell in the second-half where they knocked on the door three times and on the third occasion they put the ball in the back of the net.

"Liam Roberts had made two fantastic saves before that but then, probably the easier moment to defend against Matt, he has a free header and that shouldn't happen with the bodies we had back there.