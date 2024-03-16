Brady 'very frustrated' and critical of his goalkeeper after defeat at Wycombe
and live on Freeview channel 276
There was little in the game for 70 minutes but Matt Butcher broke the deadlock with a goal out of nothing and he then added a late second as Town’s winless run stretched to five games.
"The game was scrappy,” said Brady. “When you come to Wycombe, you know you will have to battle and fight and until the first goal, I thought there was nothing in the game.
"The first goal is a very soft to give away and so is the second. I come away from the game feeling very frustrated. We had a couple of half chances and Kieron (Bowie) had his big chance at 1-0 and those are the big differences in the two boxes.”
Put to him that goalkeeper Louie Moulden could have done better for both goals, Brady replied: "I agree. He will look back at it and he’ll feel he could have done better, certainly in those moments.
"But our reaction when the ball goes off the pitch isn’t quick enough for the first goal and then we need to get out and close the ball down but we back off in that moment. Then the second one is a loop to the back post and really I think it should be saved.”