Brady 'very frustrated' and critical of his goalkeeper after defeat at Wycombe

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was left feeling ‘very frustrated’ after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Wycombe.

There was little in the game for 70 minutes but Matt Butcher broke the deadlock with a goal out of nothing and he then added a late second as Town’s winless run stretched to five games.

"The game was scrappy,” said Brady. “When you come to Wycombe, you know you will have to battle and fight and until the first goal, I thought there was nothing in the game.

"The first goal is a very soft to give away and so is the second. I come away from the game feeling very frustrated. We had a couple of half chances and Kieron (Bowie) had his big chance at 1-0 and those are the big differences in the two boxes.”

Put to him that goalkeeper Louie Moulden could have done better for both goals, Brady replied: "I agree. He will look back at it and he’ll feel he could have done better, certainly in those moments.