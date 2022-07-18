Cobblers boss Jon Brady has outlined what the likes of Peter Abimbola and Max Dyche need to do if they are to be given more opportunities in the first-team this season.

Dyche, a 19-year-old centre-back, and Abimbola, an 18-year-old central midfielder, have made four and two first-team appearances respectively and both have been heavily involved in Northampton’s current pre-season campaign, featuring alongside a number of other academy prospects in most of the friendlies so far.

They face a fight to earn more opportunities when the new League Two season gets underway next week though, with Town’s squad well-stocked in most positions. Whilst both have a chance of being involved, Brady will only throw them in when he feels they are ready.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Abimbola

Speaking after Saturday’s friendly against Luton Town, Brady said: "All of the younger players just need to continue on their development path and when they do get an opportunity, show us that they can play at the level.

"People might have seen the run that Peter did (against Luton), he goes down the left and he gets a shot off and shows great physicality, but there are things out of possession which we feel are so important and they need tightening up and need to be better.

"There's a lot about the game that they still need to learn, moments where a senior player would probably be better, and they have to learn fast because if they don't, they will find themselves not getting as many chances.

"But if they show they are willing and if they do learn, you can see they have the physicality. Peter showed some great speed and they are all learning but they can't keep making the same mistakes.