Cobblers boss Jon Brady has urged the authorities to do more to stamp ‘kidology’ out of football after Jack Roles’ theatrics effectively led to Aaron McGowan being sent off and banned for three games.

The Crawley substitute threw himself to the ground and held both his face and his leg after clashing with McGowan despite video footage showing little contact between the two. Nonetheless, the linesman advised referee Ross Joyce to show a straight red card to the Cobblers full-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club did immediately appeal the decisions and were hopeful of a positive outcome, however on Tuesday an FA panel upheld McGowan’s three-game ban, much to the shock of many people in the game, not just at Sixfields.

Jon Brady

Referees have spoken about the importance of clamping down on playacting and theatrical behaviour in recent seasons but the decision to ban McGowan effectively encourages Roles’ antics.

Speaking before the outcome of the appeal was known, Brady said: “I just hope common sense prevails in this case because when you look at it back, not too make too much comment because I can’t help the actions of others, there was a bit of kidology going on – and not just a bit, a fair amount of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s something referees have talked about which needs to be stamped out of the game. The lad is holding his face and his back but he hasn’t been touched anywhere near those areas and he’s rolling around. It’s a real shame. We want to stamp that out.

"It leaves a bitter taste, especially when you’re on the wrong end of it and you are the ones punished. Red cards are supposed to be for violent conduct but obviously that wasn’t the case in this instance.

"We’re in the hands of the panel and Iet’s just hope common sense prevails.”