Brady urges promotion-chasing Cobblers to play without fear

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

The Cobblers go into the final nine games of the season sitting in second place in the table and with their top three destiny still very much in their own hands.

The chasing pack has definitely closed in over the past few weeks as Town's form has been patchy, but the fact is Brady's team have won two of their past three matches and are still in the box seat when it comes to automatic promotion.

Saturday sees one of their rivals for a top three place in the shape of Bristol Rovers come to town, and another big crowd is expected at Sixfields as Town bid for three precious points.

It is sure to be a nervy occasion, as most matches seem to have been over the course of a very competitive season in a tight league, but Brady wants his team to go out and express themselves.

The boss says the players have earned the right to be where they are in the league table, and now they have to be positive, thrive on the situation, and finish the job.

"We put ourselves in this position through everything we have done, and our hard work," said Brady.

"You put yourselves in these positions to thrive and really enjoy these moments, and not to play with any fear.

"We do have to really thrive on it.

"We have been through these moments throughout the season, to sustain the position we are in.

"We have been tested time and time again and we have stood up to that test, and this is another strong test on Saturday.

"Again we have to stand up to it and come out on top."

And on the battle for promotion, he added: "Like we have said all the way from the start of the season, this is a very even league, and anybody can beat anybody on their day.

"It has proven to be the case, and you can see how tight the table is, probably all the way down to ninth or 10th.

"So it is tight, and it is going to be an exciting run-in to the end."

One possible advantage in that run-in could be the fact that five of their next eight matches will be played at Sixfields, with back-to-back matches this week as Saturday's date with Bristol

Rovers is followed by another home clash next weekend against Hartlepool United.

Town's form at home has been good this season, and Brady would love a repeat, both on and off the pitch, of the 3-2 win over Tranmere Rovers a fortnight ago.

"We have been very strong at home and we can take confidence from that, but we can't rely on it and sit back on it," said the Cobblers boss.

"We need to be on the front foot and ready to go on Saturday, which we will be.