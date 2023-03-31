Brady urges players to 'enjoy' crucial Stevenage game and says fans have a big role to play

Jon Brady

Cobblers’ crucial game against Stevenage at Sixfields tomorrow forms part of a potentially season-defining weekend in the League Two promotion race.

Not only is it second against third at Sixfields but elsewhere league leaders Leyton Orient host fourth-placed Carlisle United and on Friday evening Salford City, currently sixth, go to fifth-placed Stockport County.

The outcome of each game will have a big say in who goes on to win automatic promotion this season, although Northampton boss Jon Brady is, as ever, keeping a calm and measured head.

His side, currently second in the table, are the form team in the division after three straight wins and three successive clean sheets, and they can take another significant step towards League One with victory against Steve Evans’ side on Saturday.

Brady repeated his belief that there should be no ‘expectation’ on Cobblers to be promoted this season given their never-ending injury issues, perhaps an attempt to take the heat off his players as the pressure builds.

He said: "The boys have done everything they can to put themselves in this position and they should have all the belief in the world to go out there on Saturday and enjoy the game and play at their absolute best.

"Already this season, over 38 games, we have earned the right to be in this position and now we get an opportunity to go and enjoy this match.

"Everyone here is working so hard and like I said before, for us in the situation we're in, with the bodies we have unavailable, I don't think there is any expectation.

"People might say something different but I don't feel there should be right now and we feel a bit of joy and we're playing with freedom and enjoying each match. The whole group are really pulling together and that includes the boys on the outside and the staff as well.”

With so many defenders out, the biggest challenge for Brady this weekend will be to find a way to counteract Stevenage’s physical threat.

"It's not plan A but we are having to find a way at the moment and we are managing to do that and we'll have to do it again on Saturday,” Brady added.

"Usually in life, best-laid plans go out of the window, but it's never linear and you always be adaptable and flexible and that's what we're finding we are and the players certainly are at the moment.”

Cobblers can take heart from their impressive record against teams at the top end of the division this season, which includes wins over Mansfield, Leyton Orient, Bradford, Carlisle and Saturday’s visitors.

Close to a sell-out crowd is expected at Sixfields and once again Brady is urging Cobblers fans to get right behind his team.

He added: "We certainly have a group of players who seem to raise their game in these matches and it'll be great if we can do that again.