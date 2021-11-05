Brady urges Cobblers players to take their FA Cup chance to 'make memories that last a lifetime'

Jon Brady (centre) celebrates with fellow goalscorers Colin West (left) and John Hamsher following Rushden & Diamonds' FA Cup second round win over Doncaster Rovers in 1998

The Australian takes charge of his first Cobblers match in the world's oldest knockout competition on Saturday when Cambridge United visit Sixfields (ko 3pm).

He has plenty of previous in the competition, having been part of the Rushden & Diamonds team that narrowly lost to David O'Leary's Leeds United in a third round replay at Elland Road in 1999.

The teams had drawn 0-0 at Nene Park before losing 3-1 in west Yorkshire in front of a crowd of 40,000 - former Cobbler Carl Heggs having fired them into an early lead.

Jon Brady managed Brackley Town to a 1-0 FA Cup giant-killing over EFL side Gillingham in 2013

The Leeds team that night included the likes of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Lee Bowyer, Jonathan Woodgate, Harry Kewell and Alan Smith, who scored twice.

Brady had scored one of the goals in the 4-2 second round replay win over Doncaster Rovers to set up that Leeds glamour tie.

Brady also managed non-League Brackley Town to a Cup giant-killing over EFL side Gillingham in 2013, and he admits it is a competition that holds a special place in his heart.

"It means a lot to me," said Brady. "The FA Cup is steeped in history, and I don't think it loses its appeal to us or to anybody really.

"The romance is there if you can get on a run, and we have had some good runs over the past few years, most notably with the game against Derby at home (the Cobblers drew 0-0 with the Championship side in the fourth round in 2020, before losing the replay).

"That was a fantastic time for the club and I feel the players are really excited about and would love to go on a cup run.

"It is very important to us, and to have a home game is great. It is a game against a team from the county next to us, and we want to win it."

And he is urging his Cobblers players to take their chance to create some fantastic memories this season, starting by beating the Us this weekend.

"If you can go on a run in the FA Cup it stays in your memory forever," said Brady.

"I have had some myself, playing against Leeds United when they were in the Champions League, and they are really, really great times.

"You can always look back on those games and vividly remember them.