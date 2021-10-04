Brady urges all of his players to get vaccinated after Guthrie tests positive for COVID

Jon Guthrie.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady is encouraging all of his players to get double jabbed after defender Jon Guthrie was forced into isolation following a positive test.

The 29-year-old centre-back missed Saturday's defeat to Sutton United but, all being well, he should be back in training later this week.

Brady was already encouraging his squad to receive their vaccinations even before Guthrie went down with COVID, but although most players have been jabbed, some haven't.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Jon will be back in during the latter part of the week after his isolation period," said Brady. "It will then be getting him back up to speed and building his fitness and we're looking forward to having him back.

"The group is mostly fully vaccinated but there will be people in life who choose not to. I would like them all to be but I can't force that.

"They know my thoughts on it and it's everyone trying to pull together, not just in the football world but for your families and the people around you as well. That's my view on it.

"I think social media sometimes distorts people's view. When we as managers have held talks with the EFL, we've had the top doctors give us all the information about it and in their opinion there should be no real side-effects or anything.