Brady unsure on Cobblers trio's availability ahead of Blackpool's visit to Sixfields
Jon Brady is hopeful of having Liam Moore and Mitch Pinnock available to start against Blackpool tonight, but he’s still waiting for news on defender Sam Sherring.
Moore played his first 90 minutes in a year on Saturday and has pulled up well in training this week, while Pinnock’s also back involved in the group following illness. Sherring was a late withdrawal from the squad that faced Cambridge after picking up an injury.
"Liam's trained today (Monday) and he feels good,” confirmed Brady. “He seems fine so we'll see how things go and it's a good selection headache to have. We're waiting for the results on Sam. Mitch feels much better and he's trained today so that's a big positive.”
Although Cobblers have been boosted by the return of key players in recent games, the likes of Sam Hoskins, Jack Sowerby and Shaun McWilliams are still needing to be managed through this busy period.
"Players are coming back from injury but we're having to get them up to speed,” Brady added. “We're getting there but it always takes time and the schedule is brutal at the moment.
"It's been really hard to do that during this period but the players have said they want to play. We knew it might be a bit stormy but we're doing our best and we're working hard and the players are giving everything they've got.”