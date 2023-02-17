Brady unsure how Grimsby Town will approach Sixfields clash as Cobblers seek much-needed win

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is not going to second guess Grimsby Town manager Paul Hurst and predict how the Mariners might approach Saturday’s League Two fixture at Sixfields.

Opposition sides have enjoyed success against Northampton by sitting off and defending deep in recent weeks, with AFC Wimbledon providing the best example on Tuesday. Whilst Town dominated the contest at Sixfields, they struggled to create too many clear-cut chances and were ultimately blunted by an organised Dons defence.

Grimsby might look to take a similar approach tomorrow but Brady says his side just have to focus on what they need to do to win the game.

"It's not down to me to look inside their manager's thoughts and say how Grimsby will play,” he said. “I'd rather focus on us and what we need to do.

"Yes they have strengths and weaknesses but it's got to be down to what we do and we are trying to improve all of the time.

"I've watched a lot of their games and they have changed their shape from a back four to a back three recently and they are on a really good cup run.

"Obviously they're a hugely competitive side at this level and they'll be strong but we have to prepare ourselves to tackle them head on and be at our best and if we are, we can get a positive result.”

It’s three draws in a row for Brady’s side and as a result their promotion charge is stumbling, but it might take only one win to change the course of their season.

"You have to get the balance right and I feel most of the time we do,” Brady added. “It's about reflecting and finding solutions and tackling the next game – that's all we can do.

"I'm looking forward to the Grimsby game and we will face it head on and be nice and positive again. I feel we have some good attacking options. We tried Tete (Yengi) the other night and people need to remember that was only his first game since October, which is a long, long time.

