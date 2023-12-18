Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was frustrated by the way his side ‘gifted’ Carlisle United both of their two goals during Saturday’s League One draw at Brunton Park.

Town were 1-0 up with 23 minutes to go when Jack Armer’s cross deceived goalkeeper Max Thompson and snuck in at the back post, and there were only eight minutes left when Ryan Edmondson rose above two defenders to glance home Jack Robinson’s corner.

Fortunately, Kieron Bowie was on hand to grab a stoppage-time equaliser and give nearly 400 Cobblers supporters something to celebrate ahead of their four-hour trip back to Northampton. Town remain 12th and have lost just one of their last six league matches.

Max Thompson beats away Luke Plange's dangerous cross in the first half of Saturday's game between Carlisle and Northampton at Brunton Park.

"I felt we gifted them the two goals, especially the first one,” bemoaned Brady. “It's not a goal we should concede but it's one of those cross-shots that floats in at the back post.

"I really don't feel it should have gone in – it should have been saved – and then we don't defend properly from the corner and we go 2-1 down, which was disappointing.

"But we didn't let that knock us too much and the boys showed great character and spirit. To come back like we did was really positive and it was a wonderful moment for the fans when we scored that late goal.

“We thank each and every one of them for their support. It's mid-December, the weather's miserable and it's a long way to travel but people are paying their hard-earned money to buy a ticket and travel all the way up to support us.

"It's incredible and we're really humbled by it."

Bowie’s goal against Carlisle takes Cobblers another point closer to their ultimate goal of staying up in League One, although Brady says survival is the bare minimum this season.

He added: "People talk about survival and that is the main aim but I'd rather word it differently – we want to maintain our League One status and also be really competitive in this league. That's so important.