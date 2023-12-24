Brady 'totally believes' in last-gasp hero Tyreece Simpson but says striker is 'too harsh on himself'

‘I absolutely believe in Tyreece. He's got incredible ability and it's a moment for him to build on.’

Jon Brady hopes striker Tyreece Simpson can now kick-start his Cobblers career and take great belief and confidence from his last-gasp heroics against Oxford United at Sixfields on Saturday.

After a promising first month, the 21-year-old has not lived up to the hype after joining Northampton on loan from Huddersfield in the summer. He’s started just eight league games, the last of which was in October, and prior to Saturday had scored only two goals, both in the EFL Trophy.

His raw talent has never been in question though and he belatedly announced himself to Cobblers fans in dramatic and spectacular fashion against Oxford when heading in Mitch Pinnock’s 97th minute free-kick to win the game, prompting scenes of elation around three quarters of Sixfields.

Tyreece Simpson roars with delight after scoring a 97th minute winner against Oxford United.

Discussing Simpson, Brady said: "The goal came from a few moments earlier where he chased a loose ball all the way into the corner and won the throw-in. You chase lost causes and the crowd will cheer you and get behind you. You might have a bad touch and it might not be going for you but all our fans want to see is absolute effort.

"That might not have always looked the case from him at times but I know, from looking at his stats and his distances, that he's always been giving effort, but it's just those moments where he lifts the crowd and he gets the supporters behind him.

"I absolutely believe in Tyreece. He's got incredible ability and it's a moment for him to build on. I feel he's been a bit too harsh on himself at times. He needs to see the positives more in terms of his ability and his game because he’s got the ability. Hopefully he can do that now and that goal should lift a weight off him and make him feel a lot better.

