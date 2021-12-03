Brady to scout rival teams and potential new signings on rare weekend off

Jon Brady.

Cobblers may not have a game this weekend but Jon Brady and his coaching staff will be keeping themselves busy.

Town do not play following their first-round exit from the FA Cup in a replay at Cambridge United last month.

However, whilst the players have enjoyed some time off, things are as busy as ever for Brady and his coaches.

And a free Saturday this weekend presents them with a rare opportunity to get out and about on scouting missions.

"We have already done a fair bit of that this week," said Brady. "Our schedule hasn't stopped - it's still been quite relentless.

"I was at certain games on Tuesday night and everyone has been out watching games because that's really important for us.

"We're either looking at opposition teams or looking at potential options for enhancing our squad in the transfer window."

The 10-day break between games could work one of two ways for the Cobblers.

The rest comes at a good time ahead of two long away trips, but the team had momentum on their side after back-to-back wins.

"it's been good to have some time off and it's been an opportunity to give the players a bit of a break," Brady added.

"I've not had it many times before during a season but it gave the players a chance to have a couple of days off and detach their minds from football completely.

"That's important and we feel the players have come back refreshed. It's like all of us, when we have a bit of time off work, we come back with a bounce in our step and we feel refreshed.