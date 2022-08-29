Brady to make wholesale changes for EFL Trophy clash with Ipswich Town
Eppiah could potentially be given his first minutes since rejoining the club
Cobblers boss Jon Brady will use Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie with Ipswich Town as an opportunity to give minutes to those players who are short on game-time and match fitness.
Akin Odimayo, Jack Sowerby and Ben Fox are the most likely to benefit having all been injured at some point in the past month, while Josh Eppiah may also get his first minutes since returning to the club.
"Hopefully I will be able to start some of the players who have come back from injury and give them 45-60 minutes and that will be really important,” said Brady.
"We want to be the best version of ourselves and win the game as usual but we need to try and give the ones who are coming back minutes on the pitch.
"Akin Odimayo came on at the weekend and he will certainly get minutes. Jack Sowerby will hopefully get minutes and Eppiah will be blooded in and get some minutes at some stage during the game.
"It would have been great to have him to come on at the weekend but we will have that in the future.”
On Eppiah, who was not ready to feature in the squad on Saturday, Brady added: "He had his first full week of training since the end of last season only last week and that was important for him.
"Players usually get six weeks of pre-season so we are trying to give him a mini pre-season now. It will take time and we want him for the long-term, not the short-term, so we have to be patient with that. We will do it the right way."
Tyler Magloire produced his best performance of the season against Doncaster on Saturday but he might be rested on Tuesday due to a recent back injury.
"Tyler has been suffering with a back problem,” Brady continued. “He has had to play because we are stretched so much defensively and he has played through it.
"No-one really knows the constraints he's been through. It's freed up a lot more and I feel he was excellent on Saturday and that recovery challenge at the end typified his performance."