Brady to look 'in-depth' at what went wrong for Cobblers in the first-half against Stockport County

Jon Brady says he will take an ‘in-depth look’ at what went wrong for the Cobblers during their poor first-half performance against Stockport County on Saturday.

Town trailed 1-0 at the break but produced a much better showing in the second-half and clocked a fourth straight league victory thanks to goals from Sam Hoskins and Harvey Lintott.

However, whilst he was pleased with his side’s improvement and the end result, Brady will not gloss over their first-half struggles.

"We won't get too high,” he said. “We need to keep believing in the good things we are doing but we also have to remember that it could have been a different tale, especially in that first-half.

"We weren't doing the things we do best so we have to make sure we sort that, but in football, it ebbs and flows and you get teams who really come at you and Stockport did that.

"It's important to realise where we went wrong and we will look a bit more in-depth at how we can be better in the first-half, but thankfully we changed things and we turned it around.”

Some may have thought that Brady and his coaches lost their temper at half-time and tore into the players given how poor they were, but that was not the case.

Asked if some home truths were shared in the dressing room, Brady said: "No, none whatsoever.

"I just felt we needed to change things tactically and we did. There wasn't anything else. The players just needed some help so we made some tactical changes and they went and delivered it in the second-half.

"That was it. There was nothing more to it.”

The introduction of Danny Hylton did as much as anything to change the complexion of the game as he successfully rattled Stockport’s defenders, particularly Fraser Horsfall.

Brady added: "I've said all along that Fraser was a fantastic servant for us and he's a brilliant person and I'm not going to criticise his game at all.

"Hylts came on and did extremely well and he did what he had to do.

"We are so grateful to have him and we will look after him. I have been itching to get him back and what a performance - it was a real game-changing performance.