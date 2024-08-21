Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jon Brady believes Cameron McGeehan offers Cobblers something they have not had in recent seasons, as illustrated by his winning goal against Exeter City on Saturday.

McGeehan has always had a knack for popping up in the right places to score goals from midfield and he’s needed only three games to add another one to his collection with Northampton.

He could not have been better positioned when sweeping home Jon Guthrie’s cross 13 minutes from time to complete the comeback and help Cobblers claim their first win of the season.

Brady said: "Jon's been talking about a great assist but I thought it was a shot!

Cameron Mcgeehan

"But I don't think we've had someone like that who can arrive and be on move and that's Cam's game. He arrives nicely in the box and he's arrived at a really opportunistic moment and I'm not sure we've had that before.

"It's great to have that and I'm really pleased for Cam because he's played three 90s in the week and his work-rate is exceptional.”

McGeehan and Callum Morton scored the goals to hand Town victory on Saturday but the turnaround was sparked by substitute Tariqe Fosu.

"He was a spark and I thought he played really well,” added Brady. “He drew two men to him and that freed someone else up.

"We know his quality but it's about getting him up to speed without breaking him because he's had a full year without football.

"We have to be careful with him but to do what he did and look as sharp as he did, it's testament to him and what he's done to keep himself fit.”