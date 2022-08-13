Brady tinkered Cobblers' approach to cope with blistering heat in Hartlepool win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said his side had to take a slightly different approach to cope with the blistering heat during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Hartlepool United.

Brady usually likes his team to play with lots of energy and intensity out of possession and press teams high up the pitch but they had to temper that somewhat in the 35 degree heat at Sixfields.

The home side took the lead through Tyler Magloire’s first goal for the club and went on to claim victory thanks to Louis Appéré’s second-half winner after Josh Umerah briefly pegged them back.

"I experienced it for myself at the end when I walked onto the pitch to shake the referee’s hand,” said Brady. “I could not believe how hot it was. They were very tough conditions but to get three points was the most important thing.

"It was about patience. We like to press and that’s in our DNA but we had to be quite controlled at times today and show patience. It was important to get the balance right and I thought the players did that and they managed it well.