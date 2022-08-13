Cobblers boss Jon Brady said his side had to take a slightly different approach to cope with the blistering heat during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Hartlepool United.
Brady usually likes his team to play with lots of energy and intensity out of possession and press teams high up the pitch but they had to temper that somewhat in the 35 degree heat at Sixfields.
The home side took the lead through Tyler Magloire’s first goal for the club and went on to claim victory thanks to Louis Appéré’s second-half winner after Josh Umerah briefly pegged them back.
"I experienced it for myself at the end when I walked onto the pitch to shake the referee’s hand,” said Brady. “I could not believe how hot it was. They were very tough conditions but to get three points was the most important thing.
Most Popular
-
1
Opposition view: Hartlepool 'deserved more' from Sixfields clash, claims boss Hartley
-
2
Appéré strikes to seal success for Cobblers at sweltering Sixfields
-
3
Brady tinkered Cobblers' approach to cope with blistering heat in Hartlepool win
-
4
Brady says Cobblers will be 'hugely rewarded' by showing patience with youthful squad this season
-
5
Cobblers turned down 'substantial offers' for Guthrie before defender agreed new deal
"It was about patience. We like to press and that’s in our DNA but we had to be quite controlled at times today and show patience. It was important to get the balance right and I thought the players did that and they managed it well.
"Both teams were out on their feet at the end but for us to keep going as we did, it showed good strength of character. It was just a tough day in those conditions but we are happy to come away with three points.”